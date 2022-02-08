Liverpool Handed Massive Transfer Boost After Kylian Mbappe Denies Real Madrid Rumours

Kylian Mbappe Dismisses Real Madrid Transfer Rumours Putting Liverpool Back In The To Sign The PSG Star This Summer
Many reports had stated that Kylian Mbappe had his heart set on a transfer move to Real Madrid.
This led to many Liverpool supporters giving up their dream of signing him and moving on to players like Raphinha and Aurélien Tchouaméni.
However, the race for Kylian Mbappe appears to be back on.
Kylian Mbappe
Age: 23
Club: PSG
Position: Centre-Forward
Appearances this season: 30
Goals this season: 20
Assists this season: 16
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2022
Market value: £144.00million
Recently, Mbappe has come out and denied that he has made a decision on where he will be playing football next season.
"If I have made a decision over my future? No,” he told Amazon Prime Video.
These comments should bring delight to both Liverpool supporters and the current manager Jurgen Klopp.
If you have a chance to sign Kylian Mbappe, especially on a free transfer, you do it. This is the kind of transfer that could take Liverpool FC to the next level of both European and domestic dominance.
With rumours surrounding Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as well as Mohamed Salah, bringing in the French star would be very welcomed by the Anfield faithful.
