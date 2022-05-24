Skip to main content
Kylian Mbappe - ‘I Was In Talks To Join Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool’

Kylian Mbappe has revealed he was in talks with Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool about a potential transfer.

Kylian Mbappe

The French superstar finally put pen to paper on a new contract at PSG at the weekend to end speculation that he could join Real Madrid in the summer.

In a surprising admission however the 23 year old said to The Telegraph (via Fabrizio Romano) that it wasn’t only Real Madrid and PSG in the mix as he also held talks with Liverpool previously.

Mbappe went on to say the talks with the Reds took place when he was at Monaco and because Liverpool are his mum’s favourite team.

Rumours about Mbappe and Liverpool had been rumbling for years so at least this admission from the France international adds some substance to the claims.

For now, Mbappe has committed his future to the Ligue 1 club but as to what happens post 2025 when his new contract expires remains to be seen.

