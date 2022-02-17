Report: Kylian Mbappe 'Open' To Liverpool Transfer Move Despite Real Madrid Interest

Despite being heavily linked with Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe is now reportedly open to a move to Anfield to play for Jurgen Klopp.

Kylian Mbappe is one of biggest names in football at the moment. Despite this, he seems destined to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after this season.

The French star seemed destined to join Real Madrid with constant links and rumours reporting that he was bound for the Spanish capital.

Kylian Mbappe IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Age: 23 Club: Paris Saint-Germain Position: Centre-Forward Appearances this season: 32 Goals this season: 22 Assists this season: 16 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2022 Market value: £144.00million

However, it seems that the tide has now shifted.

Kylian Mbappe is open to joining Liverpool this summer.

Kylian Mbappe To liverpool

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Spanish outlet Sport claim that it has been Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and not Kylian Mbappe's camp that have been leaking info saying that the PSG player will sign for Real Madrid.

With his big role in the formation of the European Super League, this should come as no surprise.

The report goes on to say that Kylian Mbappe has not shut the door on a move to Liverpool and that he is very open to the move.

On top of that, Mbappe is very 'frustrated' with the project of Real Madrid and wants to make sure that he does not take a step back in his career.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is a club that 'attracts Mbappe a lot'.

Mbappe will reportedly make his decision 'soon'.

