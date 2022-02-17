Report: Kylian Mbappe Worried Real Madrid Is A 'Step Back In His Career' Amid Liverpool Interest

Reports out of Spain claim that Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe is frustrated with Real Madrid's football project and thinks it could be a step back in his career.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has made the news once again this week.

This time, it is because he has questioned Real Madrid's footballing project. The French star is reportedly worried that a move to the Spanish capital would be a 'step back' in his career.

Kylian Mbappe (Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA) Age: 23 Club: Paris Saint-Germain Position: Centre-Forward Appearances this season: 32 Goals this season: 22 Assists this season: 16 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2022 Market value: £144.00million

Spanish outlet Sport claim that Kylian Mbappe has not signed anything and has yet to close the door on either Liverpool or Real Madrid.

However, Mbappe has grown frustrated with Real Madrid's footballing project and wants to avoid taking a step back in his career.

The report goes on to say that Liverpool are a club that "attracts Mbappe a lot".

The Reds are said to be on an all-out offensive to persuade the PSG attacker to join Liverpool in the summer.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Liverpool have proposed a project that would mark an era of several Champions League titles with Kylian Mbappe as one of the marquee players.

Mbappe will reportedly make his decision soon with Real Madrid worried about their hopes of signing him.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook