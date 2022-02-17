Report: Kylian Mbappe Worried Real Madrid Is A 'Step Back In His Career' Amid Liverpool Interest
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has made the news once again this week.
This time, it is because he has questioned Real Madrid's footballing project. The French star is reportedly worried that a move to the Spanish capital would be a 'step back' in his career.
Kylian Mbappe
Age: 23
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Position: Centre-Forward
Appearances this season: 32
Goals this season: 22
Assists this season: 16
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2022
Market value: £144.00million
Spanish outlet Sport claim that Kylian Mbappe has not signed anything and has yet to close the door on either Liverpool or Real Madrid.
However, Mbappe has grown frustrated with Real Madrid's footballing project and wants to avoid taking a step back in his career.
The report goes on to say that Liverpool are a club that "attracts Mbappe a lot".
The Reds are said to be on an all-out offensive to persuade the PSG attacker to join Liverpool in the summer.
Read More
Liverpool have proposed a project that would mark an era of several Champions League titles with Kylian Mbappe as one of the marquee players.
Mbappe will reportedly make his decision soon with Real Madrid worried about their hopes of signing him.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
