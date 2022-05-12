Skip to main content
The Mbappé conundrum: Does Liverpool Have Any Chance of Signing The Frenchman?

Liverpool have been named as the third 'mystery' club who have interest in signing Kylian Mbappe. But, do they have a chance?

At the beginning of January 2021, there was news in France and Spain about Liverpool's interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé.

Jürgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the Frenchman. However, the German spoke on the Mbappé rumours, and he admitted: "Buying this calibre of player is difficult."

Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool didn't make a move for the French star last summer, and thankfully Real Madrid fell short of signing him in the same window.

Despite Mbappé being out of contract in June, PSG have attempted to keep him whereas Real Madrid wants to exploit the situation and attain his services. 

French newspaper L'Équipe quoted the potential of Liverpool having a say in Mbappe's contract fiasco by suggesting 'A third club (Liverpool?) would also have entered the dance.'

Their assessment is reasonable, considering Liverpool's trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Roberto Firmino are all out of contract in 2023.

(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Although Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are more likely to maintain their services for the reds, Sadio Mané is uncertain as he is attracting interest from Bayern and Barcelona. 

Mbappé would be an excellent replacement if one were to leave especially after Manchester City made a statement transfer by signing Erling Haaland. 

Regardless of the French newspaper reiterating that Liverpool is within a shout of alluring Mbappé, his wages look astronomical for Liverpool to break the bank. 

It would be a dream signing for Liverpool fans to celebrate, but the chances are unlikely. 

