Report: 'Kylian Mbappe Has Made His Decision' On Real Madrid Or Liverpool Transfer Move

Reporter has claimed that Kylian Mbappe has made his decision regarding a move to Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe is the dream transfer of every European side. The 23-year-old is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer after letting his contract run down and expire.

Recent reports have claimed that the French star has made his decision on which club he will sign for this summer.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Age: 23

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Position: Centre-Forward

Appearances this season: 30

Goals this season: 20

Assists this season: 16

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2022

Market value: £144.00million

According to RMC Sport journalist Jerome Rothen, Kylian Mbappe has made up his mind. 

“I think he does not want to talk about it and that in his head he does not want to extend to PSG; otherwise, he would have already done so."

It seems that Mbappe returning to PSG is off the table unless something miraculous happens to change his mind.

"Do you believe that when he returns home, he never says to himself, ‘What is the name of PSG, and when we have such and such a player, how can Leonardo allow certain things to happen? I think Kylian has made his decision but does not want to communicate.”

Jerome Rothen on Mbappe's decison.

With the end of the season rapidly approaching, Kylian Mbappe has still not made his decision known. This, however, is something that will be made public sooner rather than later.

