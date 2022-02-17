Report: PSG's Kylian Mbappe 'More Impressed' By Liverpool Project Than Real Madrid

Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Kylian Mbappe 'More Impressed' By Liverpool Project Than Real Madrid

Reports claim that Kylian Mbappe is more impressed by Liverpool's footballing project than that of Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has made the news once again this week.

This time, it is because he has questioned Real Madrid's footballing project. The French star is reportedly worried that a move to the Spanish capital would be a 'step back' in his career.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Age: 23

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Position: Centre-Forward

Appearances this season: 32

Goals this season: 22

Assists this season: 16

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2022

Market value: £144.00million

Spanish outlet Sport claim that Kylian Mbappe has not signed anything and has yet to close the door on either Liverpool or Real Madrid.

However, Mbappe has grown frustrated with Real Madrid's footballing project and wants to avoid taking a step back in his career.

The report goes on to say that Liverpool are a club that "attracts Mbappe a lot".

The Reds are said to be on an all-out offensive to persuade the PSG attacker to join Liverpool in the summer.

Read More

Liverpool have proposed a project that would mark an era of several Champions League titles with Kylian Mbappe as one of the marquee players.

Mbappe will reportedly make his decision soon with Real Madrid worried about their hopes of signing him.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

TOPSHOT - Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Dijon, on February 29, 2020 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Transfers

Report: PSG's Kylian Mbappe 'More Impressed' By Liverpool Project Than Real Madrid

2 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Kylian Mbappe Worried Real Madrid Is A 'Step Back In His Career' Amid Liverpool Interest

8 minutes ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Watch: Hilarious Footage Emerges Of Joel Matip & Jordan Henderson Celebrating Roberto Firmino's Opening Goal For Liverpool Against Inter

11 minutes ago
Anfield The Kop
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Switch Transfer Focus From Serie A League Leader Franck Kessie To Ligue 1 Sensation Aurelien Tchouameni

2 hours ago
Sadio Mane Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Transfer Expert Makes Kylian Mbappe Claim & Updates On Rumoured Move Of Sadio Mane From Liverpool To Barcelona Or Real Madrid

3 hours ago
Youri Tielemans Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Chelsea Given Hope As Transfer Target Holds Off New Contract Talks

4 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Kylian Mbappe 'Open' To Liverpool Transfer Move Despite Real Madrid Interest

5 hours ago
Brendan Rodgers
Non LFC

Report: Brendan Rodgers To Be Sacked By Leicester City This Weekend

5 hours ago