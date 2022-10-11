Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Unhappy At PSG With The Club Willing To Sell Him To Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe is said to be extremely unhappy at PSG and asked to be released in July. Reports have come out today that he only re-signed with PSG because certain promises were made that he now feels have not been held up.

According to Spanish media giant Marca.com the French International is now leveraging for a move in the January transfer window.

The French league leaders have made only one condition known and that is he will not be sold to his first-choice club Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe IMAGO / ANP

Why they are refusing to do business with Los Blancos is not known but many speculate that PSG see them as their main rivals for Champions League glory.

According to the report, Liverpool who already tried to sign him in 2022 could be the only feasible option.

Whether Mbappe would consider Liverpool now given their recent struggles remains to be seen. Mbappe has indicated on more than one occasion that he will only play for a top team with Champions League contention.

Currently sitting in 10th place in the Premier League it's already possible that Liverpool do not make Top Four this season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

This report comes out on the back of an earlier report that Kylian Mbappe heavily criticized Christophe Galtier's tactics after a goalless draw with Reims last weekend.

The 23-year-old is currently valued at an astronomical €176 million. FSG have been notoriously frugal in the transfer market so this amount seems way beyond their expected reach.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |