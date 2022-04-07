Skip to main content
Report: Kylian Mbappe To Liverpool Breakthrough As PSG Star Put Off With Manchester City’s History

Kylian Mbappe’s future is currently up in the air, with three teams now in contention to sign the Frenchman this summer. Reports suggest Liverpool do have an opportunity to take the PSG forward, if they pay the price that is.

PSG are doing everything they can to keep their superstar, however with European powerhouses such as Liverpool and Real Madrid also chasing Kylian Mbappe’s signature, the French side will have to work hard to tie him down. 

The French forward’s contract runs out in the summer, meaning that he is free to speak to other clubs and leave the Ligue 1 side on a free. Earlier reports suggested that Mbappe had signed a pre-contract with the ‘Galacticos’, however his recent comments have completely shut those down, stating that he still is yet to decide where his future lies. 

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are well-known to be interested in signing the superstar, having previously discussed a move to Anfield prior to move to the French capital from Monaco. New reports by L’Equipe now state that Liverpool are back in for Mbappe, but will have have to offer a ‘bold financial package.’

The report also reveals that any chance of the world-beater going to Manchester City have been laughed off, due to their lack of history, someone Mbappe has on his tick list. 

