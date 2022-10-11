Kylian Mbappe Transfer Saga Summary - PSG Upset, Liverpool Mohamed Salah Swap And Real Madrid Out

With Liverpool's season looking bleak, something needs to change. From a change in the board to a fresh face on the pitch, the Reds are in desperate need for difference.

Who better to give the club and fanbase a lift than PSG and French star Kylian Mbappe? The forward has had many reports regarding his future releases today.

Leave PSG?

According to reports, Kylian Mbappe has fallen out with Luis Campos and is wanting to leave as early as January. The Frenchman signed a contract worth just in Summer but is not happy with the state of the dressing room and the club.

Liverpool Only Option

PSG may have to let their superstar player go, but Liverpool seem the only ‘plausible’ destination. Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the world class talent and the Reds have attempted to bring him in before.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Mbappe For Salah

PSG are reported to be willing to allow Mbappe join Liverpool, in exchange for the Egyptian king, Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool winger has been a long-term target for the French champions.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Real Madrid Rule Themselves Out

Real Madrid have reportedly ruled themselves out of the running. The Spanish giants are content with the front three of Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema and Rodrygo. Mbappe is not in their future plans.

IMAGO / Vitalii Kliuiev

Not A Striker

Reports also claim that the forward does not want to be a striker, which he has been transitioned into with PSG. He prefers to play on the wing, with Liverpool at some point looking for a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement.

