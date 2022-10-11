Skip to main content
Kylian Mbappe Transfer Saga Summary - PSG Upset, Liverpool Mohamed Salah Swap And Real Madrid Out

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Kylian Mbappe Transfer Saga Summary - PSG Upset, Liverpool Mohamed Salah Swap And Real Madrid Out

There has been many reports surrounding the future of PSG superstar Kylian tMbappe today, this is a summary of what has been reported.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With Liverpool's season looking bleak, something needs to change. From a change in the board to a fresh face on the pitch, the Reds are in desperate need for difference. 

Who better to give the club and fanbase a lift than PSG and French star Kylian Mbappe? The forward has had many reports regarding his future releases today. 

Leave PSG?

According to reports, Kylian Mbappe has fallen out with Luis Campos and is wanting to leave as early as January. The Frenchman signed a contract worth just in Summer but is not happy with the state of the dressing room and the club. 

Read more about it HERE

Kylian Mbappe

imago1015648673h

Kylian Mbappe future in doubt.

Kylian Mbappe, PSG

Moussa Diaby Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe wanting to leave PSG

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe unhappy at position

Kylian Mbappe, Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp Kylian Mbappe

PSG willing to sell to Liverpool

Liverpool, Real Madrid

Liverpool V Real Madrid

Real Madrid ruled out

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

Salah swap deal for Mbappe

Liverpool Only Option

PSG may have to let their superstar player go, but Liverpool seem the only ‘plausible’ destination. Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the world class talent and the Reds have attempted to bring him in before. 

Read more about it HERE.

Jurgen Klopp Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe For Salah

PSG are reported to be willing to allow Mbappe join Liverpool, in exchange for the Egyptian king, Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool winger has been a long-term target for the French champions. 

Read more about it HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid Rule Themselves Out

Real Madrid have reportedly ruled themselves out of the running. The Spanish giants are content with the front three of Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema and Rodrygo. Mbappe is not in their future plans. 

Read more about it HERE

Rodrygo Vinicus Jr

Not A Striker

Reports also claim that the forward does not want to be a striker, which he has been transitioned into with PSG. He prefers to play on the wing, with Liverpool at some point looking for a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement.

Read more about it HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolReal Madrid

Schedule

Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Players Arsenal Diogo Jota Minamino Robertson Fabinho Firmino Virgil Curtis Jones Konate Milner
Match Coverage

Rangers v Liverpool Team News, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Rangers
Match Coverage

Rangers v Liverpool: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
imago1015648673h
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Out The Race For Unhappy Kylian Mbappe

By Alex Caddick
imago1016021250h
News

Report: PSG Want To Sell Kylian Mbappe To Liverpool & Buy Mohamed Salah As Replacement

By Alex Caddick
Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Report: Joel Matip & Trent Alexander-Arnold Join Luis Diaz On The Injury List

By Alex Caddick
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Unhappy At PSG With The Club Willing To Sell Him To Liverpool

By Justin Foster
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Liverpool Predicted XI vs Rangers

By Owen Cummings