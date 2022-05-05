Skip to main content

Liverpool Receive Huge Transfer Boost Regarding PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Given By Family Member

Recent reports suggest that Kylian Mbappe has agreed on a 2-year contract extension with PSG, however, this and his rumoured Real Madrid deal has been dismissed by the French forward’s mother. 

The Kylian Mbappe transfer story will be the biggest of the summer. The French superstar signed for PSG from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco for a record-breaking fee in 

Despite the millions spent in Paris, the lack of European glory has halted any hope of them wanting to be a huge club. This has created question marks over the future of Kylian Mbappe, as he could watch his career fade away. 

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have been huge admirers of PSG’s main man for some time, Liverpool on the other hand, have flirted with the transfer before he signed for his current club. 

Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the winger, with Liverpool owner John Henry meeting him before his move to the French capital. Mohamed Salah’s contract saga continues, so a move for Mbappe isn’t unlikely.

Despite reports suggesting that Mbappe had signed a contract extension with PSG, his mother has quickly addressed the situation, stating herself that nothing has been agreed with the French side or Real Madrid. 

This was also confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, stating that a source close to Mbappe was saying the same thing. 

Will Liverpool finally make a move for Kylian Mbappe?

