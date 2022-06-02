Lautaro Martinez: Liverpool, Chelsea & Tottenham Target Makes Statement On Inter Milan Future (Report)

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been linked with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur has commented on his future according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentina international who scored and assisted in his nation's 3-0 victory over Italy at Wembley in the Cup of Champions Final on Wednesday has been the subject of speculation about his future over recent months.

According to Romano, however, the 24-year-old has been quoted as saying he is keen to stay at the Serie A club next season.

“My plan is clear: I really want to stay at Inter next season.

“I’ve not received communications from the club as of today, I want to continue at Inter next season."

The striker, who scored 21 Serie A goals this season, appears adamant therefore that he wants to extend his stay at the San Siro so it would take a huge bid from one of the Premier League clubs mentioned before the Italian club would even think about a transfer.

Liverpool could be on the lookout for a new striker should Sadio Mane depart the club and Martinez has worked with Antonio Conte before hence the links with Tottenham.

As for Chelsea, there have been rumours suggesting that Romelu Lukaku could be moving back to Inter, a move that would leave Thomas Tuchel looking for a new striker.

It seems Martinez has made his mind up so the ball will be very much in the court of interested clubs to change his mind and persuade Inter to part with their star striker.

