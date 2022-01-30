Leaked Images Show Luis Diaz Wearing Liverpool FC Training Gear Ahead Of Official Transfer Announcement

Skip to main content
Leaked Images Show Luis Diaz Holding Liverpool Kit

Images have surfaced showing Luis Diaz holding an official Liverpool kit in the club's training gear.

Liverpool are close to completing the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto and Reds' fans don't have to wait long to see what the Colombian will look like in a Liverpool kit.

Luis Diaz reportedly completed his medical to become a Liverpool FC player ahead of a big-money move to Anfield this January.

News broke on Friday suggesting the Reds had hijacked Tottenham's attempts to sign the 25-year old by agreeing a transfer for €45million plus €15million add ons with the Primeira Liga club.

With the Colombian still on international duty for his national side, it looks like Liverpool fans will have to wait a few weeks to see the new signing in a Liverpool kit.

However, images have now leaked showing Luis Diaz holding the official Liverpool kit while wearing the club's training gear. 

The soon to be Liverpool player is pictured wearing unreleased training gear and holding the 21/22 Nike Home kit. 

