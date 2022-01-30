Skip to main content
Leaked Images Show Luis Diaz Signing Contract In Liverpool Training Kit

Liverpool are close to completing the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto and we can bring you a leaked photo of him signing what looks like his contract in Reds training gear.

Diaz reportedly completed his medical to become a Liverpool FC player in Argentina on Saturday ahead of a big-money move to Anfield this January.

News broke on Friday suggesting the Reds had hijacked Tottenham's attempts to sign the 25-year old by agreeing a transfer for €45million plus €15million add ons with the Primeira Liga club.

With the Colombian still on international duty for his national side, it looks like Liverpool fans will have to wait a few days for the player to arrive on Merseyside.

However, images have now leaked showing Luis Diaz signing his contract whilst wearing the club's training gear.

Read More

These are exciting times for Reds fans as another lethal attacker looks like he is being added to their armoury.


