Report: Raphinha in Talks Over New Contract With Leeds United Amidst Interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool

Despite being heavily linked with a move away next summer, recent reports state that Brazil international Raphinha could be extending his stay at Elland Road.

Liverpool are in desperate need of another attacking option. Either this January or next summer.

There have been a lot of names linked with a high profiled move to Anfield recently. From Porto's Luis Diaz to West Ham's Jarrod Bowen.

IMAGO / News Images

One player who has been linked that fans would love is Leeds United and Brazil international Raphinha.

The Brazilian has impressed massively since joining Leeds last year and he has attracted a lot of interest from top clubs.

Liverpool reportedly made contact with his agent last season to see if a move would be possible.

Despite not getting the 25-year-old last season, a potential move in the future was never ruled out.

However, according to a recent report from David Anderson from The Daily Mirror, Leeds United are looking to extend the Brazilians contract.

The report states that Deco, Raphinha's agent, has been in talks with the club over a new deal.

Anderson also goes on to say that Leeds have ruled out selling the 25-year-old this January, amid speculation from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook