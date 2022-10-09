Leeds United Agree Personal Terms With Liverpool And Manchester United Target Cody Gakpo
This summer, Liverpool saw the departures of Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Taki Minamino, however, Darwin Nunez was the only forward to come in.
Both Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliot can play in the wide positions but Jurgen Klopp is seemingly wanting to play them more centrally. This leaves Mohamed Salah with no competition behind him.
Liverpool were linked with many forwards in the summer transfer window but decided to leave the options as they are. One player in those reports was PSV winger Cody Gakpo.
Gakpo To Leeds
Despite being linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, reports today by journalist Ekrem Konur, the Dutch forward has agreed personal terms with Leeds United. The Yorkshire club are slowly building up a highly talented side and with Gakpo, they will have yet another star addition.
Read More
Liverpool along with rivals Manchester United are amongst the clubs who were eyeing a move for the PSV man and it was reported earlier on in the year contact had been made with The Reds and Manchester City.
Have Liverpool missed out on yet another amazing player before his price tag increases? A great addition to the Premier League but like Matheus Nunes could be one that got away for now.
