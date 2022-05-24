'Lets Go For Laimer' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports Aurelien Tchouameni Has Chosen To Sign For Real Madrid

After reports broke on Tuesday afternoon suggesting that Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni had chosen to sign for Real Madrid this summer, Liverpool fans have reacted on social media.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The player was rumoured to have agreed personal terms with both Los Blancos and Liverpool but it appears a transfer fee of €80million plus add-ons will see him move to the Santiago Bernebeu on a five-year deal.

If this news is confirmed it will come as a blow to Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp who know they need to freshen up their midfield options.

There was mixed reaction from Liverpool supporters as they took to Twitter to post their reaction and some even suggested some alternatives to the talented Frenchman.

'They can have him for that sort of fee. No chance we would've paid that'

'Let’s go for Laimer'

'We’re gonna finish 6th next year'

'Ah well - I’m sure whoever we sign will be class and the club will have prepared for this'

'Move to vitinha or sangare then'

