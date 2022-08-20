'Let's Say Keita Left' - Journalist Reacts To Sander Berge Liverpool Transfer Links

A well known journalist has been speaking about the speculation linking Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge to the club.

The Norwegian had been linked with a move to Anfield after impressing against them in the Champions League for Genk in 2019, and rumours of Liverpool interest resurfaced this week.

Speaking on the Journo Insight Show on Redmen TV, Neil Jones from GOAL said he expects the 24-year-old to move on from the Championship based on the talent he has.

"He was linked with a lot of big clubs. There were a few at Genk at the time. Berge was probably the most high-profile of them. He is one of those players – you look at his pedigree and where he’s been linked in the past and you see him in the Championship and you think: ‘Surely you’ll be going a bit higher than that at some point?’"

Jones went on to say that whilst he can see Berge in the Premier League, he doesn't expect it to be with Liverpool unless they need to look at a stop gap solution.

"Sheffield United to Liverpool is a huge jump. I don’t see Liverpool signing him personally, but he might be one, if he’s got a release clause or a desire to get out of Sheffield United and play in the Premier League. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a Premier League club that comes and takes him.

"Let’s say Keita left, a crazy offer came in, and Liverpool decided we need a player to fill a gap, maybe you could see it. I wouldn’t say Berge is going to replace Keita. I don’t see where he fits into Liverpool’s team straight away or even in the long term.”

LFCTR Verdict

Berge is a very talented player that could potentially take his game to new levels with a move to a top club. He has struggled with injuries in the past though which would be a concern if Liverpool were to try and sign him.

