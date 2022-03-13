Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Leading Race To Sign Torino Defender Gleison Bremer, But Face Competition From Spurs And Manchester City

Liverpool are frontrunners in the race to sign Torino central defender Gleison Bremer, according to Tuttosport.com. The Anfield club was heavily linked to Bremer at the back end of 2021.

The defender, 24, signed a new deal with Torino until 30 June 2024 as recently as February, but the report states that the contract extension is a means of ensuring that the Italians are able to increase their asking price for Bremer who is almost certain to leave this summer.

Gleison Bremer

Unspecified sources close to the player "have confirmed that he is ready to be taken", the report said.

Bremer is also said to be of interest to Italian clubs Inter, AC Milan, Napoli, and Juventus, as well as Liverpool's domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

But the Italian news agency emphasised that Liverpool are favourites. It claimed that Jurgen Klopp's recruitment team had followed "his progress with great interest for at least three seasons".

The player's current market value is £18m, according to Transfermarket. Bremer has made 25 appearances for the Italian club this season, scoring two and contributing one assist. 

One in, one out?

The Red already boast a plethora of options at centre-half, having bulked up their roster with the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig last summer.

On the periphery at Liverpool this season is Joe Gomez, however. The former Charlton man was plagued by injuries in 2021 and has since struggled to regain his place alongside Virgil Van Dijk amid fierce competition from Konate and Joel Matip.

Gomez has made just one Premier League start this term.

Joe Gomez Patson Daka

