Liverpool Said To Be Monitoring Development of Young LOSC Lille Ace Amadou Onana

Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana is being monitored by Liverpool, according to the editor of sports media site Foot365 Ignazio Genuardi.

The journalist said that the Red's recruitment department is "follow(ing) the performances" of Onana, but little else was disclosed regarding the Anfield club's apparent interest.

Genuardi, however, did namecheck West Ham United as another potential next destination for the LOSC Lille man. Whether or not the Londoners move for Onana is dependent on the future of their star man Declan Rice, he said.

Onana, 20, signed for the French club from Hamburger SV in August 2021, in a deal worth £6.3m. His contract expires in 2026.

There was no mention in the Tweet about what Lille could be looking to recoup for the youngster, or if they were willing to sanction a sale so soon after signing him.

Onana has in the recent past flagged a desire to follow in the footsteps of fellow Belgians Eden Hazard and Divock Origi in making a name for himself at one of Europe's elite clubs. Hazard and Origi left for Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool respectively after impressing at Lille.

The midfielder has made 22 appearances in Ligue 1 this season and has played in each and every one of Lille's seven Champions League outings so far.

Amadou Onana

The French side will look to overturn a two-goal deficit when they play Chelsea in the Champions League last-16 second-leg at home next week.

