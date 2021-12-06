Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
'Like Ronaldo And Mbappe' - Liverpool Handed Transfer Incentive For Forward After Elite Comparisons

Author:

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has compared Liverpool target Arnaut Danjuma to Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe in a recent interview.

The former Bournemouth man has made an electric start to life in La Liga after a promising season in England's second tier last year.

Danjuma has bagged seven goals in 15 matches for the Yellow Submarine after he was linked to Liverpool in the summer.

"We have to specify, Danjuma is a striker, a striker who has the characteristics of Mbappe or Cristiano.

“[He is] a player with power and that although he plays on the wing he is a striker and always goes to goal.”

Emery managed the elite forwards, like Neymar and Mbappe, at Paris Saint-Germain - but with the side lumbering to 12th in La Liga, they could see a mass exodus of key players including Danjuma come next summer.

Read More

Villarreal may also look to sell Pau Torres, Samuel Chukwueze and Gerard Moreno if they don't make a drastic improvement on this start.

Author Verdict

Is Danjuma the next Cristiano? No. Is he the next Mbappe? Clearly not.

But what Liverpool could have on their hands is the next superstar to be forged from Jurgen Klopp's coaching.

Danjuma's in a similar situation to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane when they arrived at Anfield, so it will be interesting to see if Liverpool do make a summer move.

