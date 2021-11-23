Skip to main content
Liverpool Target Renato Sanches 'Ready' For Move After Barcelona Failure With Arsenal And AC Milan Also In The Hunt

Author:

Lille midfieler Renato Sanches admits he is ready if any club comes in for him, with Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal and AC Milan all showing their interest. 

Since joining Lille in 2019, the Portuguese playmaker has re-discovered the form he had which sparked interest all around Europe three years prior. 

Renato Sanches

Sanches joined Swansea on loan from Bayern Munich in 2017 and which didn't end how everyone expected it to. 

Before the move, he was one of the most touted players around Europe at the time, which he never lived up to in the Premier League.

He then took a move to the French champions, which has revitalised his career. He has since become a regular in the Portuguese national team. 

Last season, Reanato Sanches was key into a unlikely title winning season for Lille. His form has started speculation surrounding his future re-emerge.

Speaking to French outlet L'Equipe, Sanches says he is ready for any offer coming in and states he likes the thought of AC Milan.

“I was supposed to go to Barcelona this summer, but my injury ruined everything. That’s why it collapsed with Barça. I will see what is best for me. AC Milan? It's a great club, a historical club. Class. I like it.

“Maybe AC Milan and Arsenal are interested, but I don't know. I've spoken to my agent, I know which clubs are calling me but I can't say right now. 

"But I know I'm ready. If an offer comes in, I’ll find out what’s best for me."

Renato Sanches
