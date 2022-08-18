'Listen United, £40Million' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Anfield Hierarchy To Sell Midfielder

A former Liverpool player has urged the club to sell one of their midfielders to rivals Manchester United after the Red Devils were linked with Real Madrid's Casemiro.

A report on Wednesday from the reliable Sky Sport reporter, Florian Plettenberg, claimed that Naby Keita was unhappy at Liverpool and could even move this summer.

He also claimed that talks over extending the current deal of the Guinea international, which has less than a year to run, had also stopped.

Whilst Liverpool appear keen to retain the services of the 27-year-old, especially with the current injury crisis at the club, former left-back Jose Enrique has suggested that he should be sold and urged United on his Instagram (via Anfield Central) to drop their interest in Casemiro as a result.

“If he is not happy, sell him this summer and at least we get some money. United are looking to pay £80 million for Casemiro. Listen, United, £40 million (for Keita), half price, younger player.”

LFCTR Verdict

It seems very unlikely that Jurgen Klopp will allow Keita to depart, at this stage of the transfer window, and in the continuing absence of Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones.

The real question remains therefore as to whether he will sign a new deal at Anfield to protect his future transfer value.

