Skip to main content

'Listen United, £40Million' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Anfield Hierarchy To Sell Midfielder

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A former Liverpool player has urged the club to sell one of their midfielders to rivals Manchester United after the Red Devils were linked with Real Madrid's Casemiro.

A report on Wednesday from the reliable Sky Sport reporter, Florian Plettenberg, claimed that Naby Keita was unhappy at Liverpool and could even move this summer.

He also claimed that talks over extending the current deal of the Guinea international, which has less than a year to run, had also stopped.

Naby Keita

Whilst Liverpool appear keen to retain the services of the 27-year-old, especially with the current injury crisis at the club, former left-back Jose Enrique has suggested that he should be sold and urged United on his Instagram (via Anfield Central) to drop their interest in Casemiro as a result.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If he is not happy, sell him this summer and at least we get some money. United are looking to pay £80 million for Casemiro. Listen, United, £40 million (for Keita), half price, younger player.

LFCTR Verdict

It seems very unlikely that Jurgen Klopp will allow Keita to depart, at this stage of the transfer window, and in the continuing absence of Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones.

The real question remains therefore as to whether he will sign a new deal at Anfield to protect his future transfer value.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester United

Naby Keita
Transfers

Romano: Liverpool Could Change Naby Keita Transfer Stance If One Thing Happens

By Neil Andrew
Leroy Sane
Quotes

Everton Striker Urges Liverpool To Sign Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Training
News

Liverpool Training - Five Things We Learned, One Surprise Return

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Joel Matip
News

Joel Matip is Still a Doubt for Liverpool's Trip to Old Trafford

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Roberto Firmino
News

Roberto Firmino Back in Full Training Ahead of Manchester United Clash

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Christian Eriksen
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Wolverhampton | One Player To Sign | Christian Eriksen

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
News

Virgil van Dijk Spotted in Training After Social Media Panic

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Marc Bridge-Wilkinson
Quotes

Praise For Two Liverpool Youngsters After Promising Start To The Season

By Neil Andrew