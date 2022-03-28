Skip to main content
Liverpool Have 'Agreement In Principle To Sign Championship Wonderkid

In the past, Liverpool have had a good success rate in signing young players upon the expiration of their contract. 

Both Harvey Elliott and Dominic Solanke arrived with the Reds on free moves, with the latter eventually moving on for almost £20 million to Bournemouth.

It appears that the Reds are looking to strike again in the market, this time having an 'agreement in principle with Fulham star Fabio Carvalho, according to Football Insider.

Fabio Carvalho

The Reds came within touching distance of securing a deal for the youngster in January, however, came to a stumbling block when Fulham refused any deal where Carvalho wouldn't stay with them on loan for the rest of the season.

Auther Verdict

It seems almost guaranteed that the young Portuguese player will be in a Reds shirt next season.

After all the uproar in January when the deal fell through, we had to almost confirmed that he was the club's top priority following the arrival of Luis Dias from Porto.

Hopefully, this time we will see the club be able to agree on a compensation fee with Fulham to avoid the controversy of a tribunal.

