November 4, 2021
Liverpool Alerted To 'Next Harvey Elliott' Fabio Carvalho After Contract Refusal

Author:

Liverpool have made a habit of signing young, talented players for cheap fees from the EFL in recent years.

Joe Gomez signed from Charlton in 2015 for a paltry fee, and the same happened four years later with Harvey Elliott's arrival via tribunal.

Another could become available in the form of another Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

The 19-year-old midfielder had a lightning start in the Championship this season for the Cottagers, scoring three goals in four matches but hasn't featured since.

He also scored once in the Premier League for them in a 3-1 defeat to Southampton.

According to reports from The Athletic, Carvalho, despite a change of agent expected in January, will not sign a new deal.

'The attacking midfielder is expected to change his agent in January and it was therefore not anticipated that he will sign any agreements until that change has taken place.

'However, it is now understood that Carvalho has turned down Fulham’s latest offer, a potentially significant development as another offer is currently seen as unlikely.

'Fulham have been eager to tie down their talented academy product. The player has received the backing of head coach Marco Silva and the club’s ownership.

'The 19-year-old has attracted interest from several clubs, with sides in the Premier League known to be monitoring his situation.'

Will the Reds make a move for the youngster, and could he be the next Harvey Elliott?

