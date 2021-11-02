Liverpool and Arsenal to battle for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio
Liverpool have been linked with Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, and are set to battle Arsenal for the Spaniard's signature.
El Nacional says the Premier League pair are among five clubs keen to sign Asensio - but it seems Borussia Dortmund are favourites to land the attacking midfielder, with Juventus and AC Milan also declaring an interest.
Asensio has turned up in big games.
The Spain international has been with Los Blancos since 2014, joining from hometown club Mallorca in a £3.9 million fee.
He began to feature for Real in 2016 after loan moves back to Mallorca and to Espanyol, and scored six goals as Real won the Champions League in Cardiff.
Asensio scored one of four Real goals seeing Juventus dispatched despite Mario Mandzukic's wondergoal.
He has since won multiple Champions League titles, and even scored as Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in last seasons' Quarter Final - but as with many midfielders and players linked with the Anfield side, there has been a plague of injuries.
Asensio injured his anterior cruciate ligament in 2019, stunting his development significantly.
It's not the first time the Reds have been linked with swooping for Asensio, with reports in 2018 from Mundo Deportivo saying that Liverpool submitted a £158 million bid for the then 22-year-old.
But now, it would surely take significantly less to prize him away from Carlo Ancelotti's clutc
