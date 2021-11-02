Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Liverpool and Arsenal to battle for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio

    Author:

    Liverpool have been linked with Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, and are set to battle Arsenal for the Spaniard's signature.

    El Nacional says the Premier League pair are among five clubs keen to sign Asensio - but it seems Borussia Dortmund are favourites to land the attacking midfielder, with Juventus and AC Milan also declaring an interest.

    Asensio has turned up in big games.

    The Spain international has been with Los Blancos since 2014, joining from hometown club Mallorca in a £3.9 million fee.

    Marco Asensio, Andrew Robertson

    Marco Asensio scoring in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool, April 2021

    He began to feature for Real in 2016 after loan moves back to Mallorca and to Espanyol, and scored six goals as Real won the Champions League in Cardiff.

    Asensio scored one of four Real goals seeing Juventus dispatched despite Mario Mandzukic's wondergoal. 

    Read More

    He has since won multiple Champions League titles, and even scored as Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in last seasons' Quarter Final - but as with many midfielders and players linked with the Anfield side, there has been a plague of injuries.

    Asensio injured his anterior cruciate ligament in 2019, stunting his development significantly.

    It's not the first time the Reds have been linked with swooping for Asensio, with reports in 2018 from Mundo Deportivo saying that Liverpool submitted a £158 million bid for the then 22-year-old.

    But now, it would surely take significantly less to prize him away from Carlo Ancelotti's clutc

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Marco Asensio
    Transfers

    Liverpool and Arsenal to battle for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio

    1 minute ago
    Karim Adeyemi
    Transfers

    Liverpool Transfers - LIVE: Borussia Dortmund Lead Race For Karim Adeyemi

    14 minutes ago
    Luis Suarez
    Match Coverage

    ‘He Poses a Lot of Challenges’ - Jordan Henderson on Luis Suarez Ahead of Atletico Madrid Clash

    31 minutes ago
    Mohamed Salah from Liverpool FC, celebrating after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group stage agains Atletico de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.
    Match Coverage

    Match Prediction: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid

    1 hour ago
    Mohamed Salah from Liverpool FC, celebrating after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group stage agains Atletico de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp On Atletico Madrid

    1 hour ago
    Karim Adeyemi
    Transfers

    Liverpool 'considering adding' RB Salzburg wonderkid striker Karim Adeyemi

    1 hour ago
    Kevin De Bruyne Anfield Virgil van Dijk
    News

    Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk tops Premier League stat over Manchester City's Ruben Dias

    2 hours ago
    Dusan Vlahovic
    Transfers

    Report: Juventus Join Liverpool and Tottenham in the Race for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic

    3 hours ago