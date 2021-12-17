Liverpool & Everton Set to Fight It Out for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool and Everton are said to be interested in bringing Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier League in January.

It's almost January so here come the rumours linking former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield.

When Coutinho left Liverpool in 2018 for a reported £142million, he was meant to be the next big thing for the Catalonian side.

However, since that expensive move the Brazilian playmaker has failed to make an impact with Barcelona.

This has recently forced Barcelona to consider selling the Brazilian to get his wages off their books.

Reports in summer claimed that the Spanish side were willing to let him go for £20million, a £121million loss on their original investment.

Liverpool and Everton to Battle It Out for Philippe Coutinho

In a recent report from Fichajes, they claim that Liverpool and Everton are both keeping an eye on Coutinho's situation.

Everton are known for signing Barcelona flops like Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne and Andrew Gomes.

So Coutinho signing for them would make sense.

Liverpool's involvement in this report it probably down to the fact that he knows the current players and coaching staff.

However, if Coutinho was to have re-joined Liverpool, it would've happened a few years ago, but who knows, weirder things have happened.

