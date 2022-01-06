Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp Eyeing Up £60million Transfer Of Champions League Star With Newcastle And Manchester United Also Interested

According to numerous sources, Liverpool are eyeing up the massive transfer for FC Porto's star Luis Diaz and are leading the race ahead of newly rich Newcastle United.

Liverpool are currently trying to figure out how to field a team in the FA Cup but the transfer window doesn't sleep. 

Premier League and Champions League rivals from around the globe continue to strengthen their teams while Jurgen Klopp's Reds have remained relatively quiet thus far. 

Mohamed Salah

The Anfield club's lack of transfer business is, of course, is spite of the African trio of Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane being unavailable for selection due to the African Cup of Nations which is currently happening. 

That is until recently. Rumours have been flying about Liverpool's supposed interest in a £60million rated attacker. 

Multiple reports claim that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are very interested in signing FC Porto star Luis Diaz.

TV 2 Danmark journalist Daniel Nielson has claimed that Liverpool are indeed interested in making the signing.

However, he says that nothing is advanced yet. 

"Regarding Luis Diaz to Liverpool. What I've heard is that nothing is done and that talks haven't started, however he is being looked at by Liverpool as a potential signing. Nothing advanced yet."

Luis Diaz

The Columbian international has taken the Champions League by storm this year with his performances and has done very well in Liga Bwin in Portugal. 

So far this season Diaz has 14 goals and five assists in 24 total appearances.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp would no doubt be able to take him to the next level if he were to make a transfer to the Anfield side.

Luis Diaz
