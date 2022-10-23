Jurgen Klopp 'Eyeing' Move For Liverpool Transfer Target Amid Napoli Contract Talks

The Reds' start to the season has been underwhelming, to say the least. They currently sit 8th in the league with just four wins in the opening 11 matches.

After a disappointing transfer window with only three players brought in, despite losing three attackers including star man Sadio Mane.

Liverpool fans and journalists questioned the club's stubborn stance on not bringing in a midfielder. In the end, they made a last-minute panic loan deal for Juventus' Arthur Melo.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The worries of the fanbase have all come to light already this season, as Jurgen Klopp's men have suffered several predictable injuries and have struggled massively to get results.

One area of the pitch to have suffered injuries is the one all the supporters feared, the midfield. All of the midfield options have been injured so far at some point this season and it's only October.

Fabinho Replacement?

With the January transfer window just around the corner, Jurgen Klopp may have to delve into the market if given the chance.

Not only injuries have hindered Liverpool's season so far but the dip in form of certain key players. Fabinho is a standout player to have dropped off in his high-set standards.

After a failed move for Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer, it is clear that the Reds are indeed looking for another midfielder that can slot into the defensive role.

Reports by Tutto Mercato Web editor Andrea Losapio, Liverpool are 'eyeing up' a move for Napoli defensive midfielder Stanislav Lobotka.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

However, the report also states that the Slovakian has an agreement in principle to extend his contract with the Italian club.

Since arriving in Naples from Celta Vigo for £18.9m, the 27-year-old has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp and his scouting team with his impressive performances both at club and international level.

In the prime of his career, is Lobotka the right replacement for Fabinho or should the Reds turn their attention to a younger candidate to learn from the Brazilian?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |