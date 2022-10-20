Skip to main content
Liverpool And Manchester City Interested In Signing 'Georgian Messi' Khvicha Kvaratskhelia From Napoli

The winger impressed against Liverpool in the Champions League already this season.
Liverpool are joined by fellow Premier League giants Manchester City in their interest in Napoli's Georgia international forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to a report from Calcio Mercato.

Kvaratskhelia has been the subject of interest from several top teams this season following a fine start to the season.

The winger has impressed since joining Napoli in the summer from Dinamo Batumi in his homeland, getting eight goal contributions already this year.

Kvaratskhelia had already been drawing interest from top clubs before joining Dinamo Batumi while at Rubin Kazan, however, he decided to go back to Georgia following the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In a Champions League game, the Georgian impressed against Liverpool as Napoli beat the Reds 4-1.

He then went on to get his first Champions League goal against Ajax in their third group game. 

Sitting on five league goals for the season, Kvaratskhelia has been one to watch and could add more quality in depth to the Liverpool front line. 

With injuries proving to be an issue once more for Jurgen Klopp's men, they could do a lot worse than a move for the 21-year-old.

