Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool and Manchester United handed Denis Zakaria transfer boost

Liverpool and Manchester United have been handed a boost in their hopes to sign Borrusia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Both sides have been heavily linked to the Swiss international midfielder who is out of contract in the summer. 

In an interview with Kicker, Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said;

"They both still have a half year of their contract left. But we have also said again and again that if something comes up that we have to deal with for financial reasons,"

Rumors have been circulating that Gladbach would accept a low-ball offer of around £5 million for the midfielder, a bargain compared to his true transfer value.

However, despite the news being good for both sides, Eberl admitted there was "nothing on my desk."

Read More

The Reds would need to act fast to get the midfielder in ahead of their Manchester rivals, whether it be a transfer for now or a pre-contract ahead of the summer.

Liverpool never replaced the outgoing Gini Wijnaldum last summer and are set to lose James Milner this summer with the veteran's contract expiring at the club. 

Zakaria would be the perfect man to come in and add quality in depth to the midfield at Anfield but only time will tell if the move will materialize.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Enter caption
Transfers

Liverpool and Manchester United handed Denis Zakaria transfer boost

1 minute ago
Mikel Arteta Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL

36 minutes ago
Joe Gomez
Transfers

Liverpool Unwilling To See Joe Gomez Leave Despite Aston Villa Interest

28 minutes ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Wife Of Liverpool & FSG Principal Owner John Henry Celebrates Liverpool Win Over Brentford With Instagram Post

1 hour ago
Yves Bissouma
Transfers

'High On The List Of Replacements - Former Player On Liverpool & Aston Villa Target Yves Bissouma

1 hour ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Sweats On Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Injury After Brentford Victory

2 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: RB Leipzig Striker A Candidate To Replace Sadio Mane At Liverpool

2 hours ago
FIFA Best Awards
News

The Best FIFA Awards 2021 - Where To Watch / Live Stream - Messi, Salah Or Lewandowski?

3 hours ago