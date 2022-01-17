Liverpool and Manchester United handed Denis Zakaria transfer boost

Liverpool and Manchester United have been handed a boost in their hopes to sign Borrusia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Both sides have been heavily linked to the Swiss international midfielder who is out of contract in the summer.

In an interview with Kicker, Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said;

"They both still have a half year of their contract left. But we have also said again and again that if something comes up that we have to deal with for financial reasons,"

Rumors have been circulating that Gladbach would accept a low-ball offer of around £5 million for the midfielder, a bargain compared to his true transfer value.

However, despite the news being good for both sides, Eberl admitted there was "nothing on my desk."

The Reds would need to act fast to get the midfielder in ahead of their Manchester rivals, whether it be a transfer for now or a pre-contract ahead of the summer.

Liverpool never replaced the outgoing Gini Wijnaldum last summer and are set to lose James Milner this summer with the veteran's contract expiring at the club.

Zakaria would be the perfect man to come in and add quality in depth to the midfield at Anfield but only time will tell if the move will materialize.

