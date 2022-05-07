Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool And Manchester United Suffer Huge Transfer Blow For World Class French International

According to reports, Liverpool and rivals Manchester United have suffered a transfer blow in their pursuit of RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku. 

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, recruitment staff will already be planning and putting the groundwork in place with the signings they are hoping to make. 

Jurgen Klopp

One player The Reds have been repeatedly interested in is RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku. The club has a brilliant relationship with the Red Bull group, having done deals for Naby Keita and Taki Minamino in recent years. 

However, the arrival of Ralf Rangnick to arch-rivals Manchester United and his close relationship with Leipzig gives Liverpool another obstacle to overcome if they want to secure the Frenchman’s signature. 

Christopher Nkunku
Reports by French outlet L’Equipe, both clubs have been presented with a bigger stumbling block if they want to sign Christopher Nkunku. The reports suggest that RB Leipzig are not willing to accept any offers this summer, even if it was for the amount of £85m that would tempt them. 

With the price tag being so high, the likelihood of Liverpool continuing their interest in Nkunku will diminish, Manchester United, however, like to throw money around. 

LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.
