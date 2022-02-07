Report: Liverpool 'Approach' Barcelona's Ronald Araújo Over Summer Transfer

Barcelona are currently having contract issues with Uruguayan star Ronald Araújo and in recent reports, Liverpool look set to pounce.

Ronald Araújo is one of the best centre-backs in La Liga currently. The 22-year-old is set to be a future superstar.

You would think that this means that Barcelona are trying their hardest to tie the Uruguayan down to a long-term contract.

However, contract talks have currently stalled and with what happened with Ousmane Dembele this January, Barca won't want to risk losing Araujo for free.

In a recent report from Spanish publication Sport, via SportWitness, they claim that Liverpool are amongst a host of top clubs trying to sign the 22-year-old.

Araújo's contract at Barcelona ends in 2023 and according to reports from Spain, his camp are not happy with the contract proposal that the Catalonian side have offered.

Sport also claim that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side ‘has approached’ the centre-back already.

Chelsea are also listed as another club courting the Uruguayan centre-back who is valued at £31.5million.

