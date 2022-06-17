Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Set To Swoop For Real Madrid Star This Summer Ahead Of Arsenal, Bayern Munich and PSG

Despite recent reports stating that Liverpool's transfer business is over, The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Real Madrid star Marcio Asensio. The Spanish giants are willing to sell him this summer, with Arsenal among others also keeping an eye on the situation.

Liverpool have done their transfer deals early this year, after bringing in trio Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsey. However, with more players going out of the door, there are still spaces in the squad.

Marco Asensio

Yesterday, Paul Joyce reported that the Calvin Ramsey transfer was the last incoming in this window. News which came as a surprise to some, due to the earlier move of Aurelien Tchouameni, suggesting that we are wanting a midfielder. 

The number one target for the club seems to be Jude Bellingham, who would be considerably difficult to get this summer, with Borussia Dortmund letting Erling Haaland go. 

Marco Asensio

Having lost out on Tchouameni and having to wait for Bellingham, Liverpool appearing to have given up. New reports by Spanish outlet Sport via TeamTalk, however, suggest that The Reds may swoop for Marco Asensio if they can get him this summer.

 The report also states that four other European clubs are looking to sign the midfielder, including PSG, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus. Real Madrid are looking for £51.7m if they are to let him go.

