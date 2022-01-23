Skip to main content
Liverpool Monitoring 19-Year-Old Portuguese Wonderkid

Liverpool are monitoring Fuhams 19-year-old Portuguese striker Fabio Carvalho, according to a report by highly reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

However, according to Romano, no bid has been put on the table as of yet by the Merseyside club.

Carvalho has put the Reds on high alert, having a breakout season in the Championship, scoring eight goals, and getting two assists in 17 matches for Fulham this term.

The striker's contract is said to expire in the summer, meaning Liverpool could sign him on a pre-contract and agree on a compensation fee with Fulham.

This strategy has worked well for the Reds in the past, paying just £4.3 million for Harvey Elliott when he joined from Fulham and a small fee for Dominic Solanke who got sold on for £19 million. 

Author Verdict

Read More

At this point, there can be no doubt that the Reds are at least looking at Carvalho as an option.

He fits the profile perfectly as a young, hungry player with lots of potential to grow into.

A move in the summer would probably be more likely with the Reds being able to get a good deal with the tribunal fee.

