Report: Liverpool ‘Assumed’ To Be Planning To Sign Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Alongside Other Two Premier League Clubs

According to reports, Liverpool could be amongst a group of big clubs making plans to sign Chelsea’s Mason Mount. Two other Premier League sides are also interested in the English midfielder. 

Liverpool are known for wanting a new midfielder this summer, with either Jude Bellingham or Aurélien Tchouameni looking the likely options. Recent reports state that Monaco’s youngster is close to signing for The Reds.

Mason Mount celebrates against Liverpool

As the transfer window is just around the corner, many rumors and reports will be circulating around this time of the year. 

One player that Liverpool have been linked to in the past is Chelsea Star Mason Mount. The playmaker has had another brilliant season, despite his side failing to challenge the title, which they were expected to do. 

Thiago battles with Mason Mount during Liverpool v Chelsea

New reports by Simon Johnson from The Athletic, now state that three Premier League clubs are planning on signing Mount. One of those clubs are assumed to be Liverpool, who had previous links with Chelsea’s main man. 

The report also claims that there are further huge clubs around Europe chasing his signature. Can Liverpool make what could be one of the biggest and most shocking signings of the summer transfer window?

