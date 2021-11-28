Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Aston Villa Head Coach Steven Gerrard Will Try to Make a January Move for Liverpool’s Joe Gomez

Author:

According to reports, Liverpool legend and current Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard will try to sign Joe Gomez this January for Villa.

Joe Gomez is still one of the best young defenders in world football and he has pretty much won everything you can at club level.

However, due to injuries and players in front of him, the England centre-back hasn't been able to feature as much as he wished.

Joe Gomez

Also, with the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig last summer, Gomez seems to have fallen down the pecking order even more for the Reds.

The 24-year-old only has 13 minutes in the Premier League this season and one Champions League start.

Steven Gerrard Set to Try and Loan Joe Gomez in January

Due to this lack of playing time, Joe Gomez could be looking at securing a move away from Merseyside.

According to The Sunday Mirror, the 24-year-old already has a suitor eyeing him up for a potential move.

Read More

Former Liverpool player and current Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard is weighing up signing the defender on loan.

The report claims that Gerrard will test the waters with a loan offer in January for Gomez.

This makes more sense when you delve deeper into Liverpool's reported transfer activity.

We have been linked a lot with Torino's Gleison Bremer and more recently, Barcelona starlet Ronald Araúj.

With Gomez potentially eyeing up a move elsewhere to find regular playing time, Liverpool may be looking to replace him ASAP so they don't have a repeat of last season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Joe Gomez
Transfers

Report: Aston Villa Head Coach Steven Gerrard Will Try to Make a January Move for Liverpool’s Joe Gomez

2 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp Gives His ‘Approval’ to Sign Colombian Luis Diaz as FC Porto ‘Do Not Rule Out’ Selling Him

8 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Interviews

'It's Gerrard-Esque' Former Liverpool And Holland Forward Dirk Kuyt Compares Trent Alexander-Arnold To Steven Gerrard

10 minutes ago
Reece James Fred
Non LFC

Chelsea v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Premier League

38 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Initiate Transfer Discussions With Liverpool's Mohamed Salah And Still Want PSG's Kylian Mbappe

1 hour ago
Virgil van Dijk Players
Match Coverage

'The Greatest Defender To Exist' - Fans React To Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool Goal Against Southampton

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool Players Dominate Premier League Charts As Sadio Mane And Diogo Jota Close In On Mohamed Salah And Alisson Becker Gets Another Clean Sheet

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Articles

"There's No Doubt It," - Former Sunderland Man Makes Claim On Michael Edwards And Mohamed Salah's Contract

2 hours ago