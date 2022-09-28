Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool, Barcelona, Chelsea, Dortmund 'Very Attentive' To Sander Berge

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Liverpool, Barcelona, Chelsea, Dortmund 'Very Attentive' To Sander Berge

The Sheffield United midfielder is admired by some of Europe's biggest clubs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Some of Europe's biggest clubs are interested in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge according to a report.

Sheffield United Sander Berge

Sander Berge is attracting the interest of some big clubs.

The 24-year-old was linked with a move away from Bramall Lane in the summer with Liverpool rumoured to be interested in a late move for the player.

He ended up staying with the Championship club but rumours continue to persist that he could soon be off for a new challenge.

According to Jeunesfeatuex as cited by LFC Transfer Room, Barcelona, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund along with the Merseyside club are all 'very attentive' to the Norwegian international.

The publication claims that should any of them offer between €35-40million, it would be enough for the Blades hierarchy to be convinced to sell their star player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is no secret in the fact that Liverpool are in the market for midfield reinforcements after a disappointing start to the new season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has struggled to keep his midfield options fit and there is uncertainty over the futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita who both have less than a year left on their current deals.

LFCTR Verdict

With James Milner also out of contract next summer, Liverpool could be in the market for at least two new midfielders and Berge has been admired at Anfield for a long time so a move cannot be ruled out albeit probably not at the price mentioned.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolBarcelonaChelsea

Schedule

Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brighton: Early Predicted Lineup, Henderson To Return?

By Neil Andrew
England Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Gareth Southgate Admits Keiran Trippier Is Ahead Of Trent Alexander-Arnold For England

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Todd Boehly Going Head To Head With Liverpool And Real Madrid For Jude Bellingham

By Damon Carr
Jesper Lindstrom 2
News

Arsenal Bundesliga Transfer Target Reveals Being A Liverpool Fan

By Justin Foster
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Price Revealed Liverpool Believe They Can Sign Jude Bellingham For

By Neil Andrew
Inter Milan Nicolo Barella
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Hold 'Concrete' Interest In Nicolo Barella

By Neil Andrew
Cristiano Ronaldo Diogo Jota
News

Portugal Fall To Spain - Why Liverpool's Diogo Jota Asked To Be Taken Off

By Justin Foster
Darwin Nunez
News

Liverpool International Break Round-Up, Final Matches Before World Cup 2022

By Neil Andrew