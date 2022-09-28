Some of Europe's biggest clubs are interested in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge according to a report.

Sander Berge is attracting the interest of some big clubs. IMAGO / Sportimage

The 24-year-old was linked with a move away from Bramall Lane in the summer with Liverpool rumoured to be interested in a late move for the player.

He ended up staying with the Championship club but rumours continue to persist that he could soon be off for a new challenge.

According to Jeunesfeatuex as cited by LFC Transfer Room, Barcelona, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund along with the Merseyside club are all 'very attentive' to the Norwegian international.

The publication claims that should any of them offer between €35-40million, it would be enough for the Blades hierarchy to be convinced to sell their star player.

There is no secret in the fact that Liverpool are in the market for midfield reinforcements after a disappointing start to the new season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has struggled to keep his midfield options fit and there is uncertainty over the futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita who both have less than a year left on their current deals.

With James Milner also out of contract next summer, Liverpool could be in the market for at least two new midfielders and Berge has been admired at Anfield for a long time so a move cannot be ruled out albeit probably not at the price mentioned.

