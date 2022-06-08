Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Bid £85M For Darwin Nunez | Benfica Striker 'Intends' To Play For Jurgen Klopp

According to reports out of Portugal, Liverpool have submitted a massive £85M bid for Benfica's attacking star Darwin Nunez. The player has told the Primeira Liga side that he 'intends' to play at Anfield next season.

Despite the season ending less than two weeks ago, Liverpool FC are already focused on strengthening their side. 

With Sadio Mane inching towards a transfer to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, Liverpool have turned their sights toward finding a 'suitable' replacement.

Sadio Mane Bayern

The Reds have been linked to several players including Christian Pulisic, Ousmane Dembele, and Harry Kane but the strongest link remains to be Darwin Nunez.

Reliable journalist Paul Joyce recently confirmed Liverpool's interest in the Benfica striker saying, "There is interest in Darwin Nunez, but Liverpool will not pursue the 22-year-old at any cost."

Now it seems that Liverpool have increased their interest in the Uruguyan international with an official transfer bid.

Liverpool Bid £85M For Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez

Portuguese news outlet Record Portugal have reported that Liverpool are willing to make Nunez the club's most expensive signing ever.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On top of that, the report claims Liverpool have offered to pay Benfica an astounding fee of €100M (£85M) for Nunez.

Several clubs including Manchester United are willing to pay more than Liverpool but Nunez has made it clear that he intends to play at Anfield next season.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez

Age: 22

Club: Benfica

Position: Centre-Forward

Appearances this season: 41

Goals this season: 34

Assists this season: 4

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025

Jurgen Klopp did not hide his praise for Nunez after Liverpool faced Benfica in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

"He's a good striker," Klopp said.

“Top, top boy. Yes, the goals he’s scored. Obviously, the one against Ajax in Amsterdam was a massive one, yes in the group stage as well, so he’s not shy."

With all signs pointing towards Liverpool targeting an out-and-out number 9, Nunez could very well join Klopp's side this summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'He'd Pick Liverpool Over (Manchester) United - Former Red On Transfer Chase For Benfica's Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Leicester
Quotes

England Legend Calls Out Gareth Southgate For Leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold on Bench Against Germany

By Damon Carr6 hours ago
Harry Kane Ibrahima Konate
Quotes

'A Great Fit' - Former Liverpool Player On Rumoured Transfer Target Harry Kane Of Tottenham Hotspur

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Quotes

Liverpool To Break Transfer Record According To Former Chelsea And Marseille Forward

By Damon Carr7 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Articles

Revealed: Top 10 Most Valuable Players In The World - One Liverpool Player Included Alongside Mbappe, Haaland, Pedri, Foden & More

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Led Transfer Race For Midfield Star Until Kylian Mbappe Intervention

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfers

Liverpool & Manchester City Earmark Arsenal Striker Bukayo Saka As Future Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He Could Ruin His Legacy' - Former Player Issues Warning To Mohamed Salah Should He Consider Transfer To Premier League Rivals

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago