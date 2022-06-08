Report: Liverpool Bid £85M For Darwin Nunez | Benfica Striker 'Intends' To Play For Jurgen Klopp

According to reports out of Portugal, Liverpool have submitted a massive £85M bid for Benfica's attacking star Darwin Nunez. The player has told the Primeira Liga side that he 'intends' to play at Anfield next season.

Despite the season ending less than two weeks ago, Liverpool FC are already focused on strengthening their side.

With Sadio Mane inching towards a transfer to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, Liverpool have turned their sights toward finding a 'suitable' replacement.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

The Reds have been linked to several players including Christian Pulisic, Ousmane Dembele, and Harry Kane but the strongest link remains to be Darwin Nunez.

Reliable journalist Paul Joyce recently confirmed Liverpool's interest in the Benfica striker saying, "There is interest in Darwin Nunez, but Liverpool will not pursue the 22-year-old at any cost."

Now it seems that Liverpool have increased their interest in the Uruguyan international with an official transfer bid.

Liverpool Bid £85M For Darwin Nunez

IMAGO / PA Images

Portuguese news outlet Record Portugal have reported that Liverpool are willing to make Nunez the club's most expensive signing ever.

On top of that, the report claims Liverpool have offered to pay Benfica an astounding fee of €100M (£85M) for Nunez.

Several clubs including Manchester United are willing to pay more than Liverpool but Nunez has made it clear that he intends to play at Anfield next season.

Darwin Nunez IMAGO / NurPhoto Age: 22 Club: Benfica Position: Centre-Forward Appearances this season: 41 Goals this season: 34 Assists this season: 4 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025

Jurgen Klopp did not hide his praise for Nunez after Liverpool faced Benfica in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

"He's a good striker," Klopp said.

“Top, top boy. Yes, the goals he’s scored. Obviously, the one against Ajax in Amsterdam was a massive one, yes in the group stage as well, so he’s not shy."

With all signs pointing towards Liverpool targeting an out-and-out number 9, Nunez could very well join Klopp's side this summer.

