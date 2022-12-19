Skip to main content
Liverpool, Chelsea & Manchester United Chasing Chicago Fire Forward Jhon Duran

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Liverpool, Chelsea & Manchester United Chasing Chicago Fire Forward Jhon Duran

The 19-year-old MLS star is attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.
Liverpool are in competition with Chelsea, Manchester United, as well as Benfica for the transfer of Colombian forward, Jhon Duran.

The 19-year-old is currently on the books at MLS club, Chicago Fire, where he has impressed sufficiently to attract interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Duran played in 27 matches for his club during the last MLS season, scoring eight goals and assisting five times.

Jhon Duran

His form was impressive enough to earn him a call-up to the Colombian national team for whom he has now made three appearances and is a teammate of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz

At the start of October, Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra reported that Duran had been scouted by the Reds and that they would be competing with Lille, Eintracht Frankfurt, and PSV for his signature.

He also claimed that it would take a bid of around the €10million mark to convince Fire to part with the youngster.

Portuguese outlet Record (via HITC) now claim that Benfica are keen on the striker and have entered the race to sign him in January.

They also mention that they hope they can now beat Liverpool and other Premier League teams Chelsea and Manchester United, and bring the player to Portugal.

