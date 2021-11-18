Report: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City Handed Erling Haaland Boost as Real Madrid Pull Out of the Race for Borussia Dortmund Star

According to recent reports, Liverpool have been handed a boost in the pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland as Real Madrid pull out of the race.

Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers in world football at the moment. Which is absolutely crazy considering he is only 21-years-old.

The Norwegian has proved that he is one of the best players in the world, even at his young age.

Because of him being one of the best players in the world, this has attracted a lot of attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Real Madrid Pull Out of the Haaland Race

One of the clubs interested in signing Erling Haaland was Real Madrid.

However, according to a recent report from FourFourTwo, the Spanish giants are pulling out of the race to focus on signing Kylian Mbappe.

This lends its hand perfect to the four Premier League clubs interested in bringing Haaland back to England.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are the four English teams fighting it out for the Norwegian superstar's signature.

The report also goes on to say that Erling Haaland 'has his eyes set on going to the Premier League.'

Reports about Haaland having a release clause haven't been confirmed so whatever clubs signs him will have to pay a hefty price for the Borussia Dortmund star.

