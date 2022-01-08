Report: Liverpool Close to Signing FC Porto Star Luis Diaz

Liverpool have been heavily linked to Colombia and FC Porto star Luis Diaz for the past week and the Reds could finally be close to completing the transfer.

Over the past week, Liverpool have been tipped to sign FC Porto's Luis Diaz this January transfer window.

Multiple sources from Portugal and South America have claimed that the Reds are in talks with Porto.

However, English and European journalists have strongly denied these claims, stating that Liverpool are watching the Colombian but no contact has been made by the Reds.

These rumours correlate with talks about Divock Origi potentially leaving Anfield this winter.

If this is true, then Liverpool will surely have to dip into the market this January as they're losing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a few months due to AFCON.

Luis Diaz Close to Signing for Liverpool?

Despite a lot of local journalist denying the talks between Liverpool and Porto, Colombian outlets are still adminet that the deal will happen.

El Pais of Cali, via Hugo Zoff, are the most recent outlet to claim that Liverpool are close to signing Luis Diaz.

The report that Liverpool are close to closing in on a €60million deal with Porto for the 24-year-old.

