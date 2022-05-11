Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Aurelien Tchouameni 'Close' To Liverpool Transfer

New reports claim that Liverpool are closing in on the transfer of AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni after beating PSG and Real Madrid to the signing.

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing a new midfielder this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has long been interested in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Unfortunately, the Bundesliga side do not want to sell both Erling Haaland and Bellingham in the same window.

Erling Haaland Manchester City

Because of this, Liverpool have had to look at different targets.

According to sources, Liverpool are closing in on a massive summer transfer.

Liverpool 'Close' To Signing Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni

Because of Dortmund's Bellingham stance, Liverpool have moved towards other targets. 

Liverpool's main midfield target is none other than Aurelien Tchouameni.

According to transfer insider Terry Flewers, Liverpool are close to signing the Frenchman.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The AS Monaco star is having a fantastic season in Ligue 1 which has attracted clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite interest from those sides, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have moved ahead and are closing in on the transfer.

Aurelien Tchouameni

The talented midfielder would be a very welcomed addition to Klopp's midfield. 

Tchouameni has been labeled one of the best midfielders in world football at the moment after his impressive performances in both the Europa League and Champions League.

Keep an eye on this transfer and everything else Liverpool by checking LFC Transfer Room often.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain This Summer | Premier League Sides Interested

By Matt Thielen25 minutes ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi Has Offers From German, Italian & English Clubs Including Newcastle United - AC Milan Remain In Driving Seat

By Neil Andrew46 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Responds To Criticism From Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Over Champions League Final Tickets

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Aurelien Tchouameni's Agent Over Summer Transfer | Fabrizio Romano Reveals AS Monaco Asking Price

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Very, Very Strange Behaviour' - Tottenham Insider Takes Aim At Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Barcelona 'Targeting' Liverpool Strikers Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah But Move For Egyptian Described As 'Complicated'

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League | Klopp Provides Fabinho Injury Update & Talks Haaland To Manchester City

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Fabinho
News

Report: Fabinho Injury News Ahead Of Liverpool's FA Cup Final Against Chelsea

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago