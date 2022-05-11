Report: Aurelien Tchouameni 'Close' To Liverpool Transfer

New reports claim that Liverpool are closing in on the transfer of AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni after beating PSG and Real Madrid to the signing.

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing a new midfielder this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has long been interested in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Unfortunately, the Bundesliga side do not want to sell both Erling Haaland and Bellingham in the same window.

Because of this, Liverpool have had to look at different targets.

According to sources, Liverpool are closing in on a massive summer transfer.

Liverpool 'Close' To Signing Aurelien Tchouameni

Because of Dortmund's Bellingham stance, Liverpool have moved towards other targets.

Liverpool's main midfield target is none other than Aurelien Tchouameni.

According to transfer insider Terry Flewers, Liverpool are close to signing the Frenchman.

The AS Monaco star is having a fantastic season in Ligue 1 which has attracted clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite interest from those sides, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have moved ahead and are closing in on the transfer.

The talented midfielder would be a very welcomed addition to Klopp's midfield.

Tchouameni has been labeled one of the best midfielders in world football at the moment after his impressive performances in both the Europa League and Champions League.

