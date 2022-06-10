Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Complete Signing Of Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez

According to a report from Pedro Sepulveda, Liverpool have completed the deal to bring Benfica forward Darwin Nunex to Anfield ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Reds have beaten rivals Manchester United to the signing of the Uruguayan striker, who will sign a five-year contract at Anfield, earning a some in the region of €6 million per year on Merseyside. 

According to the report, Nunez has already announced that he will be joining Liverpool to friends and family, with Liverpool just waiting on the final 'yes' from Benfica to complete the deal.

Reports in recent times had suggested that new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag had met with the agent of Nunez to striker a deal, however, Liverpool has always been the first choice of the striker.

Nunez is one of the most wanted men in Europe following his breakout campaign in Portugal, where he grabbed 26 league goals whilst also grabbing four assists. 

The striker also but in a star performance against the Reds in the Champions League, where he grabbed two goals against the Reds across the two-leg of their quarter-final tie, including one at Anfield.

The impressive nature of his performances against the Reds has only increased excitement of his arrival amongst fans, who are looking forward to seeing him play at Anfield more regularly next season.

