Confirmed: Liverpool Complete Signing Of Darwin Nunez From Benfica

Liverpool have completed the signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £64m million with an additional £21m million in add-ons. 

The signing comes after The Athletic reported earlier today that Nunez had agreed personal terms on a move to Anfield, agreeing terms believed to be around €6 million per year on a six-year deal.

Nunez has been long linked to the Merseyside club, with many believing he is the long-term replacement for talesman Sadio Mane in the centre of the Liverpool attack. 

The Uruguayan international was also linked to Manchester United and Real Madrid prior to his move to Anfield, however according to reports his first choice has always been Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez

The striker bagged 26 goals in the Primera Liga last season while also managing four assists. 

Nunez put in two impressive performances in the Champions League against the Reds last term, increasing the level of excitement around his arrival at the club.

The now-former Benfica man is the first true striker that Liverpool have signed since the arrival of Dominic Solanke from Chelsea, so expectations around his arrival are high.

His arrival could mark a new rivalry in the Premier League with all eyes on Nunez and Manchester City's new boy Erling Haaland.

