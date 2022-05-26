According to reports Liverpool are willing to splash the cash this summer to buy another Brazilian from their Champions League final opponents Real Madrid.

Liverpool were in strong contention to sign Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni for a remarkable fee of at least eighty million euros however according to reports he has chosen Real Madrid.

So therefore Liverpool do indeed have money to spend this window hence why this report from El Nacional cannot be dismissed straightaway like in past windows.

The Real Madrid player in the report is 21-year-old Brazilian Rodrygo Silva de Goes who has been instrumental recently in their pursuit to the Champions League final scoring a late goal against Chelsea.

In the report it says, "The German manager wants to carry out a profound renewal of the squad and has taken an interest in a Real Madrid player who has him dazzled."

Rodrygo has been a bit-part player for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season but at just 21-years-old it is predicted he has a big future ahead of him hence why Los Blancos forked out 40 million for him in 2019.

The hope was that they found the new Neymar, which was also the hope with Vinicius which seems to be paying off. However, Rodrygo has failed to nail down a starting place and is apparently not pleased with being on the bench frequently.

There is a major flaw with the report though as it says Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are on the transfer list which we know is not true even if the latter's future is in the balance.

Salah, Mane and Klopp IMAGO / PA Images

However it is understandable that Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, and his scouting team are interested in Rodrygo as he is a talented winger full of flair and at a young age has plenty of time to develop his end product, in some ways he is similar to Luis Diaz but just on the opposite flank.

The release clause is one monumental sum of money though and if there is serious interest the likelihood is Liverpool would attempt to negotiate the fee instead of going all-in for 90 million but the report does suggest otherwise.

"Klopp has already contacted his surroundings, to take an interest in him and explain the project to him. Liverpool would be considering paying the Brazilian's €90million release clause, which is acceptable for the Anfield Road outfit."

It is of course crazy transfer rumour season already but this may be one to look out for if Liverpool can find the right price.

Another South American to the mix would also only increase the immaculate vibes this squad gives off.

