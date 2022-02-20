Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Reports: Liverpool Could Cash In On Big-Name Forward This Summer

Reports have emerged online that Liverpool could be looking to sell on one of the current attacking line up following the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto this January. 

According to Dean Jones, The Reds could look to move on either Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino in the upcoming summer transfer window.

mane-firmino

Both of the players have just 18-months remaining on their current deals and have had speculation over their future floating around for months.

Firmino has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona with Xavi said to be keen on the forward.

Read More

The Brazilian forward has been his game time cut this term, with Diogo Jota establishing himself as Jurgen Klopp's favored striker this season.

Mane on the other hand has been linked to Barcelona's biggest rivals Real Madrid as they look to wrestle back control in La Liga from local rivals Athletico.

The Senegalese international is full of confidence at the moment, coming off the back of an AFCON win with his country.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Transfers

Reports: Liverpool Could Cash In On Big-Name Forward This Summer

By Sam Jones
1 minute ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'It Feels Great' - Mohamed Salah On Another Landmark Goal For Liverpool Against Norwich

By Neil Andrew
40 minutes ago
Reece James Anthony Taylor Sadio Mane
Articles

Chelsea Set To Be Handed Injury Boost In Time For Carabao Cup Final With Liverpool

By Sam Jones
48 minutes ago
Thomas Muller
Quotes

'It's Disappointing' - Thomas Muller On Mohamed Salah Exclusion From FIFA Men's Best XI - Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo Included

By Neil Andrew
57 minutes ago
Alisson Becker
Articles

Alisson Becker Leads Way In Surprising Stat Amongst Premier League Goalkeepers

By Sam Jones
1 hour ago
Luis Suarez
News

Watch: Former Liverpool Striker Luis Suarez Wonder Goal For Atletico Madrid Against Osasuna

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Luis Diaz Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City | Match Highlights | Premier League | Diaz Gets First Reds Goal To Seal Victory

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 26 - February 15th/19th/20th

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago