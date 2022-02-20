Reports: Liverpool Could Cash In On Big-Name Forward This Summer

Reports have emerged online that Liverpool could be looking to sell on one of the current attacking line up following the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto this January.

According to Dean Jones, The Reds could look to move on either Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Both of the players have just 18-months remaining on their current deals and have had speculation over their future floating around for months.

Firmino has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona with Xavi said to be keen on the forward.

The Brazilian forward has been his game time cut this term, with Diogo Jota establishing himself as Jurgen Klopp's favored striker this season.

Mane on the other hand has been linked to Barcelona's biggest rivals Real Madrid as they look to wrestle back control in La Liga from local rivals Athletico.

The Senegalese international is full of confidence at the moment, coming off the back of an AFCON win with his country.

