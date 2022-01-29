Report: Liverpool Could Complete Second Signing of January Transfer Window

Despite leaving it late to make a move in the transfer market, Liverpool could now sign another player after completing a deal for FC Porto's Luis Diaz.

Liverpool fans were not expecting the club to sign anyone this January transfer window, however, a late move for Luis Diaz looks to be complete in the coming days.

Reports stated that Liverpool were willing to wait until summer to sign the Colombian but interest from Tottenham meant they had to move fast to get their number one target.

With Liverpool set to announce the deal in the coming days, Liverpool fans could have another signing to be excited by.

Liverpool in for Fulham's Fabio Carvalho?

One player who Liverpool have been linked with for this whole window is Fulham's wonder-kid Fabio Carvalho.

Carvalho's contract ends at the end of this season and if Fulham don't sell the 19-year-old now then they risk losing him for free.

Speaking about his potential departure, Fulham manager Marco Silva had this to say: "It's completely out of our plans for Fabio to leave the club in this window, completely out."

However, according to Express Sport, Liverpool would be willing to pay £5million for Carvalho this month.

Despite potentially losing him for free next summer, Fulham are likely to want far more for the 19-year-old and are very reluctant to lose him this January.

Author Verdict

This seems like a very easy deal for both sides. Liverpool can offer Fulham a solid amount and then loan him back for six months.

It works out for Liverpool as they don't potentially lose this man and he can also get game time that he wouldn't get at Liverpool currently.

Fulham also don't lose him for free and they get to keep him for the final six months of the season as they push for the Championship title.

I'd be very surprised if Liverpool didn't get this resolved by the end of the January transfer window.

