'Liverpool Could Do Worse' - Robbie Fowler On Why Tottenham's Harry Kane Would Be Perfect Fit For Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool player Robbie Fowler has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would be a great acquisition for the Reds.

England skipper Kane was rumoured to be a target of multiple bids from Manchester City last summer before announcing he would be staying at the North London club.

The speculation around Kane's future has continued however with Tottenham having another trophyless season.

Harry Kane

Speaking in a column in The Mirror, Fowler said whilst he is adamant that Manchester United will come in for the 28 year old, he believes Kane would represent a smart acquisition for Liverpool.

"United will be in, for sure, and this is a bit left-field, but I’ve said before that Liverpool could do worse than go for him, because he’s got that ability to drop deep like Firmino, and he can guarantee goals."

Fowler believes Spurs are further away from being a trophy winning team than they were a few years back when they went close in both the Premier League and Champions League which may make Kane think again.

"So he has a question to ask: Are Spurs closer now to winning trophies? I think objectively, and without appearing to put them down, most people would say they’re further away than before."

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

