Liverpool Could Make Millions Off Transfer On World Cup Star With Big Summer Window Coming Up

Liverpool have the opportunity to cash in this summer transfer window if they are willing to wait until after the international break. Neco Williams and Wales are one match away from being the 2022 Qatar World Cup and qualification would boost the price tag of the Welshman.

It is building up to be a very intriguing transfer window for Liverpool this summer. We could see many outgoings and hopefully incomings, as Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment staff look to freshen up the squad.

IMAGO / News Images

Past windows have proven that the club uses a 'sell to buy' strategy, so in order to bring in who we want this year, we will have to see some familiar faces leave. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Taki Minamino, and fan favourite Divock Origi are among the names being linked with a move away from Anfield.

Another player that Liverpool may look to cash in on is Neco Williams. The full-back has been on loan at Championship leaders Fulham, playing a huge part in their push back to the Premier League.

As the Welshman has impressed everyone at the London-based club, there is a huge possibility they will be looking to bring him in again next season for their return in the Premier League.

With the Reds looking to make as much money through sales as possible, it makes sense for the club to wait until Neco Williams and his Wales side play out their World Cup play-offs. If Wales qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the price tag of Williams will increase significantly.

